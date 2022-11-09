BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Ferozepur

New Delhi, Nov 9: The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down a drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the Ferozepur district in Punjab, the force said on Wednesday.

BSF’s 136 Battalion deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object or drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area near Gandu Kilcha village in Ferozepur at around 11.25 pm on Tuesday, the force said in a statement.

“BSF troops fired at the drone in an attempt to thwart the incursion,” said the BSF, one of the Central Armed Police Forces mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border.

“During a search after first light in the concerned area, BSF troops along with Punjab Police recovered a Hexa-Copter or drone that had been brought down due to firing by BSF troops.”

The BSF further said that the area has been cordoned off and police along with concerned sister agencies informed. “Thorough search of the area in under progress.” (Agencies)