PM Modi greets chartered accountants on CA Day

New Delhi: On the Chartered Accountants’ Day on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the community, and said it has a vital role in India’s progress.

The day is observed to mark the foundation day of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, a statutory body established in 1949 under an act of Parliament.

Modi tweeted, “Greetings to all Chartered Accountants on CA Day. This community has a vital role in India’s progress. I call upon all CAs to keep the focus on excellence so that Indian firms emerge as one of the best globally. (Agency)