PM Modi changed diplomatic and strategic narrative against terrorism: Jitendra

JAMMU: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the diplomatic and strategic narrative against terrorism and set a new norm in this regard.

Addressing the Jammu and Kashmir BJP Working Committee meeting here, Dr Singh said, by the Balakot air strike, Government targeted the fountain-head of terrorism at the root of its origin.

The Union Minister said “Our war is against terrorism and not against any community, and similarly in Kashmir valley, the war is against terrorists and not against Kashmiris.” (AGENCIES)