PM Modi Asks BJP Members To Focus On Young Generation, Border Villages In Membership Drive

New Delhi, Sep 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP members on Monday to expand the party during its membership drive in a way that a maximum number of its women candidates are elected to Lok Sabha and assemblies when the 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures come into force.

Speaking at the launch of the drive, he said the women’s reservation law will be coming into force during the “kalkhand” (period) of the organisation that this membership campaign will build.

Modi was enrolled by BJP president J P Nadda as the first member of the drive in the presence of its senior leaders, including a host of Union ministers such as Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah.

He has often spoken about increasing women’s support for the BJP and has asked the party to boost its outreach to them.

The prime minister asked party members to be innovative in enrolling new members and urged them to make border villages fortresses for the BJP and focus on the tribals as well as the generation in the 18-25 years age group.

He said the young generation is not aware of the media headlines focussing on a host of scams 10 years ago, when the Congress-led UPA was in power, and they have only seen the new India which is doing well in a host of sectors.

The young generation as BJP members would be the “biggest source of strength” for the party to fulfil the resolve of making India a developed country by 2047, Modi asserted.

The BJP launches the drive to renew the membership of its existing members and enroll new members every six years in line with its constitution.

Modi said the BJP is the only organisation which follows democratic principles in running its organisational affairs.

He took a swipe at opposition parties, saying many of them are examples of what happens when political organisations do not follow internal democracy.

He suggested that BJP workers start the membership drive in the first village of the border states and also carry out a special drive to reach out to the masses in all aspiration districts and blocks which have undergone transformation due to the government’s focus on good governance.

Recalling the BJP’s rise from its humble beginning as a two-MP party in Lok Sabha, Modi credited its commitment to the ideology of nation-first and people’s welfare for its rise.

The BJP and its forerunner Jana Sangh were mocked by its rivals, he said, adding the ruling party has done a lot to change the country’s political culture.

Modi likened the BJP’s membership drive to welcoming new members to a family. The drive is not about numbers but is all about an ideological and emotional campaign, he added.

He asked party members to take up the challenge of building the party in weak areas.

“Let us all begin this membership drive from the weakest polling station. It’s easy to gain members where the BJP is popular, but we must work harder in challenging areas to spread our influence and gain support,” the prime minister added. (Agencies)