Omar Abdullah Wanted To Form Govt With BJP In 2014: Devender Rana

JAMMU, Sept 2: Former senior National Conference (NC) leader and now BJP leader Devender Singh Rana claimed that Omar Abdullah met with BJP leaders Amit Shah and Ram Madhav in 2014 to request the formation of a government with NC.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana, on Monday, said, “Omar Abdullah is trying to mislead the people of Kashmir by telling them that every political party except National Conference is with the BJP. In 2014, when I was a part of the National Conference, we knocked on every door asking people to form govt with us as we had only 15 people. Omar Abdullah says that at the time they met Amit Shah and Ram Madhav to urge them to form govt with NC. As at the time BJP had declined NC’s request, they are saying all this now.”

He also added that between August 2019 and October 2021, many attempts were made by the National Conference to get in touch with BJP leadership to form some kind of association.

“Between 5th August 2019 and October 2021, when I was in the National Conference, many attempts were made to get in touch with BJP leadership to form some kind of association. Omar Abdullah should tell the truth. National Conference will not form govt…We have no alliance with any political party in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.