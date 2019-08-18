PM Modi addresses Bhutanese students, pledges partnership in education

THIMPHU: Seeking to establish a closer bond between the two countries especially among youths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said as Bhutan would pursue its fast forward journey in the contemporary setting, India would partner it in education sector in more ways than one.

“As Bhutan soars high in its endeavours, your 1.3 billion Indian friends will not just look on and cheer you with pride and happiness. They will partner you, share with you and learn from you,” Prime Minister said addressing the students of Royal University of Bhutan.

“Bhutan’s message to humanity is happiness. Happiness which springs from harmony. The world can do with a lot more happiness. Happiness, which shall prevail over mindless hate. If people are happy, there will be harmony,” Mr Modi said adding where there is harmony, there will be peace.

He said Bhutan has understood the spirit of harmony, togetherness and compassion. “This very spirit radiated from the adorable children who lined the streets to welcome me yesterday. I will always remember their smiles”.

On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said India is keen to ‘cultivate’ younger generation of Bhutanese for enhanced ties and closer bond between the two countries.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Royal University of Bhutan. This is a very well thought out decision. The Prime Minister and the Government of India believe that it is important that we cultivate and build in the younger people of Bhutan and connect with youth of India,” Mr Gokhale told reporters.

Both sides also inked a number of pacts and quite a few between premier institutes and law schools in the two countries.

In his address, Prime Minister also said – “Much of what I wrote in my book ‘Exam Warriors’ is influenced by teachings of Lord Buddha, especially the importance of positivity, overcoming fear and living in oneness, be it with the present moment or with mother nature”.

Mr Modi said – “Bhutan has understood the essence of happiness” and also added, he is not surprised by that.

“In any part of the world, if we ask the question what do you associate with Bhutan, the answer will be the concept of Gross National Happiness”.

Mr Modi is on a two-day visit to Bhutan and would return India later in the day.

(AGENCIES)