Employment Aug 18, 2019

VACANCY
Experienced Salesman Vacancy in Readymade Men’s Brand Store at Apsara Road,Gandhi Nagar,Jammu.
Contact – 7889927064, 9622091182
Required Accountant & Computer Operator
Required Full Time Accountant With Computer Knowledge & Trained in Filling of GST returns for Medical Agency with Minimum (Experience of five years)
Need Computer Operator For Medical Shop Proficient in Excel Fresher may apply too
M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview 4 – 5 pm
Contact at:- 9419189485
Wanted
1 Chef with minimum experience of 5 years in Industry.
1 Storekeeper with minimum experience of 2 years and expertise in BUSY Software (Timing 9:30 AM to 4 PM.).
Salary Negotiable.
Call: 9697689670, 9858994107
KC 360 Restaurant
Required
DRIVER REQUIRED FOR RESIDENCE AT BARI BRAHMNA.
CONTACT: 9419115885
Urgently Required
MAID
for 24×7 Services
Salary 10 Thousand+ Food + Lodging
NITCO LANE
TALAB TILLO AREA
CONTACT: 7889656220
Glomundane Services (OPC) Pvt. Ltd.
Jobs for Data Operator/Receptionist (Female candidate only)
Salary – 8K – 10K
with 5 yrs of working Exp.
8899007513, 6005410661
glomundane@gmail.com
Job Requirement
Staff Required for upcoming diagnostic Center at Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.
1) Laboratory Technician 2) X-ray Technician
3) Marketing Executive 4) Phlebotomist
5) Data Entry Operator 6) Receptionist
7) Nursing Orderly (N.O)
Send your resume at
tawidiagnostics@gmail.com
Contact No: 9419143907
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Air Conditioning
Technician/Helper
Technician – 05
Helper – 05
Salary Negotiable for experience candidate
Contact No: 9596838479, 9419121058, 9797089888
Meeting Time: 10 am to 11 am
Reva Electrical & Refrigeration Service
Required
(1) Security Guards – 20 Nos
(2) Gun Man- 10 Nos
Arising Security Services
Baribrahmna Samba
8082234880, 9682592956
Choudhary power projects pvt ltd
Choudhary towers, 3rd Floor, Sec-1 A Ext. Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1) Computer Operator = 1 No.
Experience – 2-3 years (Complete Knowledge of MS Office, typing speed 40-50 WPM)
Salary – Rs 12 K – 15 K
Send your resume at career@cpppl.org or your resume should reach our office at above mentioned address before 20th August, 2019.
Contact No. +91-8082307130
Urgently Required
GNMs – Male & Female
MPHWs – Male & Female
for at Home Patient Care
Attractive Package
Contact: 8715866444
or Medivista Health care
Visit: 5 Redcross Bhawan
Kachi Chhawni Jammu
VACANCY
1. Telly Caller (F)
2. Insurance Advisor (M)
3. Service Advisor (M)
4. Computer Operator (F)
Contact:
Royal Enfield, New Plot, Jammu
9419352123
Required
Required Sales Officer
Salary as per Experience
Sabas Foods (I) Pvt Ltd
Birpur Ind. Complex B. Brahmana
Contact No.
9419205110, 7006019374
Urgently required for industry
Marketing Executive : MBA in Marketing or IB Fresher,
Salary 15 to 20 Thousand
Sales Executive : 1 to 3 years Exp. with FMCG Industry.
Salary 25 to 30 Thousand
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Urgently required staff
FOR
GLOBAL CONVENT HR. SEC. SCHOOL
CHANNI RAMA, OPP GURUDWARA, NEAR WAVE MALL, JAMMU
1) Primary & Kindergarten Teacher 1 No. TGT
2) Maths & Science Teacher 1 No. TGT
3) Urdu Teacher 1 No. TGT
4) PT Teacher 1 No.
Walk in Interview on 19th, 20th, 21st Aug’ 2019
Timings : 9.00 AM to 1.00 PM
Phone : 0191-2460576, 9018914800
Urgently Required in MNC’s
* B.Sc. Chem/B.Pharma- 10 Nos.- Sal- 12K -16K
* Chef for 5 Star – 2 Nos. – Sal -20K-30K
* Sr. Accountant Experienced – 2 Nos. – Sal-40K-50K
* Restaurant Manager- 1 No. Sal -30K-40K
* Boiler Operator- 1No. Sal 25K-30K
* Receptionist (F) 10 No.- Sal- 8K-12K
On Spot Interview
Skyline Placement Services
Near- Nideesh Apartment, Opp. Bagri Mandi, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Ph.: 7006221627, 7006111894, 9086930655
REQUIRED
1. Telecaller/Office Asst. – 01
2. Security Guards – 10
3. Security Supervisor – 02
4. Field Officer – 01
Contact :
GRD Security Services Pvt Ltd
651-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
(near Dudhadhari Temple)
Ph. 9149901355, 9622651075
REQUIRED
JOB Profile: A web developer. With hands on approach in HTML, javascript, PHP and others.
JOB type: Part time. On salary basis ( per month).
interested candidates email their CV’s, degree certificates and contact details
at arjunbindra2@gmail.com. Wait for interview calls.
7889352121.
inner-looptechnologies pvt.ltd.
Helper
WANTED HELPER FOR MEDICAL SHOP AT TRIKUTA NAGAR EXTN.
TIMING 5:30 PM TO 9 PM
PREFERABLE FROM TRIKUTA NAGAR, NANAK NAGAR, GREATER KAILASH, GREATER JAMMU.
CONTACT :
9419106954, 9906072510
PART / FULL TIME
EARN EXTRA INCOME
WORK FROM HOME
HOUSEWIFES,
RETIRED PERSONS,
STUDENTS, BUSINESSMAN, ETC.
9055697988
One call can change your life
Walk in interview
Front Desk/ Receptionist 10th/12th or Graduate candidates Delivery boy 10th/12th, vehicle and licence are compulsory. MBA candidate for Marketing, 2 year experience.
DM Plant operator/Water treatment operator, 1st class boiled operator, Office boy.
Contact :
9796417547/7057631519
JOB JOB JOB
A Govt Registered firm urgently requires 42 boys & girls for official and Non-official work in Jammu & other districts also
Income : upto 18,000 (as per Co. Rule)
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduate & above
Freshers can also apply
FREE HOSTEL FOR BOYS & GIRLS
So, Come with your Bio-data at
MLCC
Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu,
near Bata Showroom
CELL : 9906029039- 9796256081
