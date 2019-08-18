Employment Aug 18, 2019

VACANCY

Experienced Salesman Vacancy in Readymade Men’s Brand Store at Apsara Road,Gandhi Nagar,Jammu.

Contact – 7889927064, 9622091182

Required Accountant & Computer Operator

Required Full Time Accountant With Computer Knowledge & Trained in Filling of GST returns for Medical Agency with Minimum (Experience of five years)

Need Computer Operator For Medical Shop Proficient in Excel Fresher may apply too

M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview 4 – 5 pm

Contact at:- 9419189485

Wanted

1 Chef with minimum experience of 5 years in Industry.

1 Storekeeper with minimum experience of 2 years and expertise in BUSY Software (Timing 9:30 AM to 4 PM.).

Salary Negotiable.

Call: 9697689670, 9858994107

KC 360 Restaurant

Required

DRIVER REQUIRED FOR RESIDENCE AT BARI BRAHMNA.

CONTACT: 9419115885

Urgently Required

MAID

for 24×7 Services

Salary 10 Thousand+ Food + Lodging

NITCO LANE

TALAB TILLO AREA

CONTACT: 7889656220

Glomundane Services (OPC) Pvt. Ltd.

Jobs for Data Operator/Receptionist (Female candidate only)

Salary – 8K – 10K

with 5 yrs of working Exp.

8899007513, 6005410661

glomundane@gmail.com

Job Requirement

Staff Required for upcoming diagnostic Center at Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.

1) Laboratory Technician 2) X-ray Technician

3) Marketing Executive 4) Phlebotomist

5) Data Entry Operator 6) Receptionist

7) Nursing Orderly (N.O)

Send your resume at

tawidiagnostics@gmail.com

Contact No: 9419143907

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Air Conditioning

Technician/Helper

Technician – 05

Helper – 05

Salary Negotiable for experience candidate

Contact No: 9596838479, 9419121058, 9797089888

Meeting Time: 10 am to 11 am

Reva Electrical & Refrigeration Service

Required

(1) Security Guards – 20 Nos

(2) Gun Man- 10 Nos

Arising Security Services

Baribrahmna Samba

8082234880, 9682592956

Choudhary power projects pvt ltd

Choudhary towers, 3rd Floor, Sec-1 A Ext. Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) Computer Operator = 1 No.

Experience – 2-3 years (Complete Knowledge of MS Office, typing speed 40-50 WPM)

Salary – Rs 12 K – 15 K

Send your resume at career@cpppl.org or your resume should reach our office at above mentioned address before 20th August, 2019.

Contact No. +91-8082307130

Urgently Required

GNMs – Male & Female

MPHWs – Male & Female

for at Home Patient Care

Attractive Package

Contact: 8715866444

or Medivista Health care

Visit: 5 Redcross Bhawan

Kachi Chhawni Jammu

VACANCY

1. Telly Caller (F)

2. Insurance Advisor (M)

3. Service Advisor (M)

4. Computer Operator (F)

Contact:

Royal Enfield, New Plot, Jammu

9419352123

Required

Required Sales Officer

Salary as per Experience

Sabas Foods (I) Pvt Ltd

Birpur Ind. Complex B. Brahmana

Contact No.

9419205110, 7006019374

Urgently required for industry

Marketing Executive : MBA in Marketing or IB Fresher,

Salary 15 to 20 Thousand

Sales Executive : 1 to 3 years Exp. with FMCG Industry.

Salary 25 to 30 Thousand

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Urgently required staff

FOR

GLOBAL CONVENT HR. SEC. SCHOOL

CHANNI RAMA, OPP GURUDWARA, NEAR WAVE MALL, JAMMU

1) Primary & Kindergarten Teacher 1 No. TGT

2) Maths & Science Teacher 1 No. TGT

3) Urdu Teacher 1 No. TGT

4) PT Teacher 1 No.

Walk in Interview on 19th, 20th, 21st Aug’ 2019

Timings : 9.00 AM to 1.00 PM

Phone : 0191-2460576, 9018914800

Urgently Required in MNC’s

* B.Sc. Chem/B.Pharma- 10 Nos.- Sal- 12K -16K

* Chef for 5 Star – 2 Nos. – Sal -20K-30K

* Sr. Accountant Experienced – 2 Nos. – Sal-40K-50K

* Restaurant Manager- 1 No. Sal -30K-40K

* Boiler Operator- 1No. Sal 25K-30K

* Receptionist (F) 10 No.- Sal- 8K-12K

On Spot Interview

Skyline Placement Services

Near- Nideesh Apartment, Opp. Bagri Mandi, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Ph.: 7006221627, 7006111894, 9086930655

REQUIRED

1. Telecaller/Office Asst. – 01

2. Security Guards – 10

3. Security Supervisor – 02

4. Field Officer – 01

Contact :

GRD Security Services Pvt Ltd

651-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

(near Dudhadhari Temple)

Ph. 9149901355, 9622651075

REQUIRED

JOB Profile: A web developer. With hands on approach in HTML, javascript, PHP and others.

JOB type: Part time. On salary basis ( per month).

interested candidates email their CV’s, degree certificates and contact details

at arjunbindra2@gmail.com. Wait for interview calls.

7889352121.

inner-looptechnologies pvt.ltd.

Helper

WANTED HELPER FOR MEDICAL SHOP AT TRIKUTA NAGAR EXTN.

TIMING 5:30 PM TO 9 PM

PREFERABLE FROM TRIKUTA NAGAR, NANAK NAGAR, GREATER KAILASH, GREATER JAMMU.

CONTACT :

9419106954, 9906072510

PART / FULL TIME

EARN EXTRA INCOME

WORK FROM HOME

HOUSEWIFES,

RETIRED PERSONS,

STUDENTS, BUSINESSMAN, ETC.

9055697988

One call can change your life

Walk in interview

Front Desk/ Receptionist 10th/12th or Graduate candidates Delivery boy 10th/12th, vehicle and licence are compulsory. MBA candidate for Marketing, 2 year experience.

DM Plant operator/Water treatment operator, 1st class boiled operator, Office boy.

Contact :

9796417547/7057631519

JOB JOB JOB

A Govt Registered firm urgently requires 42 boys & girls for official and Non-official work in Jammu & other districts also

Income : upto 18,000 (as per Co. Rule)

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduate & above

Freshers can also apply

FREE HOSTEL FOR BOYS & GIRLS

So, Come with your Bio-data at

MLCC

Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu,

near Bata Showroom

CELL : 9906029039- 9796256081