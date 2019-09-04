PM Modi accompanied by Putin visits Zvedia Shipbuilding complex

VLADIVOSTOK (Russia): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday visited the Zvedia Shipbuilding complex.

Prior to his departure from Delhi on Tuesday, Prime Minister has said in a tweet his visit to the Zvezda ship-building complex would present a “great opportunity to learn about Russia’s exemplary capabilities in the ship-building sector as well as explore possibilities of cooperation in this area”.

Mr Modi was accompanied by Russian President Putin during the visit.

Earlier on his arrival here, Prime Minister had tweeted – “Landed in Vladivostok, capital of the Russian Far East and the crossroads of a dynamic region. Looking forward to joining various programmes in this short but important visit”.

The Zvezda shipyard is a large shipbuilding and engineering complex in the town of Bolshoy Kamen in the Russian Far East, owned by United Shipbuilding Corporation.

“My visit to Far East Region of Russia, the first by an Indian Prime Minister, underlines the desire on the both sides to diversify and further strengthen the bonds of our robust bilateral relations,” he said.

“The objective of my visit is two fold- to participate as the Chief Guest at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Mr Vladimir Putin and to hold the 20th India-Russia Annual Summit with him,” Prime Minister said in his statement in Delhi on Tuesday.

