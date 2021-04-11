PM makes four requests to citizens as ‘Tika Utsav’ for mass COVID-19 vaccination begins

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the countrymen to abide by four things as ‘Tika Utsav’ or vaccine festival has started in the country from today with an aim to inoculate the maximum number of eligible people against COVID-19.

These four things include — assist those who need help getting inoculated, help people in COVID treatment, wear masks and motivate others and if someone tests positive, create a micro-containment zone in the area.

“We are going to begin ‘Tika Utsav’ today nationwide. I urge countrymen to abide by four things – assist those who need help getting inoculated, help people in COVID treatment, wear masks and motivate others and if someone tests positive, create micro-containment zone in the area,” he tweeted.

The Tika Utsav will continue till April 14.

During a meeting with the chief ministers on April 8, the Prime Minister had said that ‘Tika Utsav’ will be observed between April 11, the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule till April 14, the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. (AGENCY)