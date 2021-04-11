Phoebe Waller-Bridge to star alongside Harrison Ford in fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie

Los Angeles, Apr 10: “Fleabag” actor-creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star alongside Harrison Ford for the fifth installment of the iconic franchise.

Ford is returning to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for the fifth time.

John Williams will return to score the film, continuing a musical journey which began 40 years ago with “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, Disney said in an announcement on Friday.

“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” said director James Mangold.

“Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

Waller-Bridge has emerged as one of the most talented stars in Hollywood recently with the viral success of her drama “Fleabag”. She was also a part of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and has worked as one of the writers on the upcoming James Bond movie “No Time to Die”.

Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will serve as producers.

The film is set for release on July 29, 2022.

Spielberg directed “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in 1981 with Ford playing the globe-trotting archaeologist in search of an important relic that Nazi German forces are keen to get their hands on in 1936.

Ford reprised his role in three more movies — “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” in 1984, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” in 1989, and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” in 2008.(PTI)