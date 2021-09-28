PM lauds Ganderbal woman for innovative agricultural practices

Says even small needs of farmers Govt’s top priority

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Sept 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with a woman from Kashmir’s Ganderbal district and lauded her for carrying out innovative agricultural practices in her area that have benefited over 200 farmers and have also helped in increasing their annual income.

Zaitoon Begum wife of Miyan Yaseen Shah who comes from Waliwar Lar area of district Ganderbal, apart from learning and practising the innovative agricultural practices, has also been working for the education of girls in her area.

During the interaction, the PM talked about her journey of learning innovative agricultural practices and how she trained other farmers and how she is working for the education of girls in the Valley.

The Prime Minister mentioned that even in sports, girls from J&K are doing well and said that the needs of farmers with small holdings are the Government’s priority.

During the interaction, the PM told Zaitoon Begum that there remains a dearth of fodder in her area and asked her what are the issues that she along with other farmers is facing and how have they been managing it. “I have been told that you are doing it innovatively; tell more about it,” the PM asked.

In her reply, she said that while there remained a scarcity of fodder in the area, they have been getting the same from the forests which used to be difficult. However, she said that after the required training provided by the concerned departments, “we have been able to grow the fodder of various varieties on our own while we also grow grapes, apple cherry as well in our small portions of land.”

She told PM that she has been helped with the training that she has undergone. “Scientists from Srinagar, Social Forestry and other departments are connected with us. They trained us for growing different varieties of fodder,” she said.

While talking to Excelsior, Zaitoon said that she is very happy after her interaction with the PM and is looking forward that the benefits of the agricultural practices reach the grass root farmers in the area and elsewhere. “It was great to interact with the PM, I presented whatever I have done so far, and at the same time, raised the issues that the people living in my area are facing,” she said.

She informed the PM that with the farmers growing the fodder in their land, the area has seen an increase in the production of fodder and with a result its dearth has come down. “There has been a 20% increase witnessed in the overall milk production in the area while as I have been able to rope in around 200 farmers,” she said.

She told the PM that she has been growing a wide variety of fodder meant for cattle in her apple orchard which has, in turn, helped her in taking care of the needs of her cattle.

“The farmers who have been roped in are helping in spreading the awareness about the innovative practices; the farmers are now able to grow different varieties of fodder in our land even in winters, and during summers as we grow maize that too is used as fodder,” she said.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister dedicated 35 crop varieties with special traits to the Nation and also the newly constructed campus of the National Institute of Biotic Stress Management Raipur to the nation and interacted with the farmers who use innovative methods.

The PM said that she is an example for others to follow and that the Government is doing everything possible to the small scale farmers. “There has been a scarcity of fodder in the area, but that’s being addressed now and for us, even the small needs of farmers are a top priority. Govt is making sure that the farmers are directly benefitted,” he added.

Zaitoon told PM that she has also been working for the education of the girls in the area and under the ‘Beti Padhao Beti Bachao’ and with sustained awareness campaigns, the enrolment rate has also increased. Modi appreciated her efforts in that direction.

With regard to the issues faced by the Gujjar, Bakerwal communities living in J&K, the PM said: “I am aware of issues that the people of Gujjar, Bakerwal communities are facing. I will make sure that the issues are addressed and will ask the LG to do the needful in this regard.”

PM also stressed that whenever farmers and agriculture get a safety net, their growth becomes rapid. He informed that 11 crores Soil Health Cards were issued for the protection of the land. He added that modern technology and new farming tools are at the core of future farming. “Efforts to promote modern agricultural machines and equipment are showing results today,” he asserted.