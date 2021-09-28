Major infiltration bid foiled in Uri; 4 militants killed, one captured

Want to see my mother back home one day: Intruder

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Sept 28: Army today said that four heavily armed infiltrating militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Baramulla district and one of them was captured.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Baramulla based- Army’s 19 Infantry Division, Major General Virendra Vats said that the operation started on September 18, when alert Army troops detected the suspicious movement and challenged a group of infiltrators.

“The infiltrating group comprised six infiltrators and two of them managed to sneak into the Indian side while four others went back, taking advantage of darkness. Two militants who were in the process of crossing the fence sneaked into this side and once we realized all this, additional troops were mobilized but given that the civilian population’s maximum restraint was exercised to avoid any collateral damage during the operation. All this happened in the night of September 18,” he said.

The GOC said that two of the infiltrators were holed up in a Nallah at Salamabad and the contact was established again on September 25 and one of them was killed on the September 26 morning, while another one pleaded to spare his life and he was accordingly apprehended.

“The apprehended militant identified himself as Ali Babar Patra, 19, son of Late Muhammad Lateef, resident of Dipalpur district Okara of Punjab Pakistan. He has admitted that he was the member of LeT and was trained by the outfit,” the GOC said.

Given the recoveries made from the slain militants, the army commander said that it is quite possible that these infiltrators had come here for some kind of major strike which seems beyond the weapon supply drop.

“This infiltration attempt was made in the area of Salamabad Nallah. This is the same area through which we have had a history of infiltration in 2016 that is when a suicide attack on Uri Garrison took place,” he said.

The General said it has also been revealed that this group of infilitrators was supported by Pakistani side by three porters who had come to the LoC along with supplies.

“What we have also seen is that there has been a lot of movement in the launch pads across the LoC. An infiltration was also made when three militants were neutralized in the neighboring area recently, which shows the desperation of the neighbouring country whenever there is peace and stability in Kashmir,” said the Army officer.

He added that in the last seven days seven militants have been neutralized, one has been apprehended and five of these neutralizations have taken place near the Line of Control.

“The major recoveries that have taken place include 7 AK series rifles, 9 pistols and revolvers and more than 80 different kinds of grenades and some Pakistani and Indian currencies”, he added.

The 19-year-old militant, who was apprehended was hopeful to see his mother back home in Pakistan one day soon.

The apprehended infiltrator told reporters that he was given arms training in Muzaffarabad in 2019 for around three weeks and was recalled by one of the LeT commanders saying that he was to take part in an important operation un-known to him in April that year.

He said that he has a mother and elder sister at home while his father passed away a couple of years ago and they have no one other than him to earn for living. “I am hopeful to see my mother and sister back home in Pakistan one day soon,” he said.

Babar stated that no infiltrator can cross LoC without support from across the border saying that it is impossible to cross the LoC.

He said that his group was tasked to enter Kashmir through the route they sneaked in and remain in the Baramulla district in Pattan area. “We were told to reach Pattan and the LeT handler there will get in touch with us and that he will give directions about the plans ahead”, he revealed.

Babar said that they were told by handlers on leaving that their immediate task is to motivate the local youth of Kashmir and get them in their folds.

About the communication, he revealed that they have a device through which they send voice SMS directly and the directions are issued in the same medium to carry out the tasks given to them.

He said that nine others received training with him and he was the youngest among them and was chosen by one of the handlers for this particular operation earlier this year to drop the supplies in north Kashmir besides to motivate local youth.

Meanwhile, police today arrested two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) from South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Srinagar police with assistance of Pulwama police and 50 RR arrested 2 OGWs from Pulwama.

“On further interrogation an input regarding the presence of Riyaz Sathrgund (LeT commander) was developed. Reportedly Reyaz has asked them to build a hideout in Razikadal area of Nowhatta Srinagar,” an official said.

An operation was launched along with CRPF and the hideout was discovered. “However, the hideout was empty, while house owner was brought to PS were questioning and investigation is going on,” he added.