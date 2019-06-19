PM introduces Council of Ministers in new LS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday introduced his ministerial colleagues who were inducted on May 30.

Immediately after new Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla delivered his maiden speech thanking the members for reposing faith in him, the Prime Minister introduced his council of ministers.

This is a customary practice when the new House of the People is constituted.

Earlier, Mr Birla thanked members for their felicitation and kind words and assured them of his cooperation and impartiality.

(AGENCIES)