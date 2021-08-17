PM interacts with Paralympics’ participants including 2 Archers trained by Shrine Board

‘You overcame difficulties, now play for country’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called upon the youngsters going to participate in Paralympics at Tokyo, Japan to play and bring laurels for themselves as well as the country.

He interacted with the players of Paralympics today including Rakesh Kumar of Katra and Jyoti Baliyan, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, both Archers trained at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s Sports Complex at Katra in Reasi districts of Jammu region for last four years.

Modi had over five minutes’ long interaction with Rakesh Kumar through video conferencing which was also joined by the family members including mother of the latter.

During interaction, Rakesh Kumar showered all praises on Shrine Board’s CEO Ramesh Kumar for encouraging the sportspersons.

Modi asked: “Rakesh Ji you faced lot of difficulties in your life but you overcame them. The country will like to know how you did all this”?

Rakesh said it was with the blessings of Goddess Vaishnodevi in the holy town of Katra which encouraged him to do something.

The Prime Minister said the blessings of Maa (Vaishnodevi) are alright but you also worked hard. Tell us how you suddenly developed problem. How you came out of this and chose sports and also about your coach?

Rakesh said he met with an accident in 2009 and had to remain on bed for three years.

“In 2017, my coach Kuldeep Kumar motivated me for Archery. It was a mind game. I practiced it on Wheel Chair. The Shrine Board helped me a lot. The Board provided me facilities free of cost,” he added.

“Suddenly half of your body stopped working. How do you feel then and now”? Modi asked again.

Rakesh remarked that he wanted to run but had to be on Wheel Chair but his father and coach continued to motivate him. “I also worked hard in the game”.

“What lessons you learnt and how you changed your life”? the Prime Minister asked.

Rakesh replied that he was paralyzed at the age of 25.

“At this age, I had to serve my parents but instead they had to feed me,” he Archer said.

Modi said he will urge all youngsters that the life is very important and they should overcome all struggles to represent country, move ahead and bring laurels.

“The blessings of Maa (Vaishnodevi), your mother and, above all, 130 crore Indians are with you,” Modi said.

Paralympics’ Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5.

Shrine Board’s Sports Complex has been producing sportspersons of national and international standards in various sporting disciplines viz, Archery, Athletics, Judo, Shooting, Badminton etc, who have been showing promising results in varied competitions. Moreover, SMVDSB Archery Academy has been accredited under Khelo India by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Govt. of India.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board congratulated both the sportspersons and wished them luck in the showpiece event. Dr. Ashok Bhan, Member Shrine Board and Chairman of Governing Council of Shrine Board’s Sports Complex and Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB have also congratulated them for qualifying for the Tokyo Paralympics and wished them grand success in the event.