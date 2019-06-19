PM holds all-party meet to discuss ‘On Nation one election’; Congress skips meeting

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting of heads of all political parties to discuss various issues , including that of ‘one nation one election’ , ahead of the Budget session, which commence on Thursday with a joint address by the President to both houses of Parliament.

Among the topis that are likely to come up for discussion at the meeting are ways to improve the productivity of Parliament .

The Government said the Prime Minister is holding the meeting with Presidents of all Political Parties represented in Parliament Library Building to solicit views/opinions on ways to improve the productivity of both the Houses of Parliament; One nation, one election; Building of a New India in the 75th Year of independence; Programme and commitments to celebrate the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary and Development of the aspirational Districts.

Ahead of the meeting, the Congress on Wednesday decided not to attend the all-party meeting called by the PM .

Talking to reporters in Parliament, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said the party is not attending the meeting.

Talking to a news channel, another Congress MP K Suresh said Congress will not attend the all-party meeting at 1500 hrs.

Besides Congress, other Opposition parties like the AITC, DMK, TRS, TDP, AAP and BSP will also not be attending the meeting.

West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, DMK President MK Stalin, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will not be attending the meeting.

(agencies)