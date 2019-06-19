Pak duty bound to share intelligence inputs about attacks with GoI: J&K Governor

SRINAGAR: Asserting that his administration has disrupted militant infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said that Pakistan is duty-bound to share intelligence inputs about militant attacks with the Centre.

However, in an apparent jibe, the Governor said that it needs to be seen how many attacks Pakistan is be able to stop on its own soil.

”Pakistan is duty-bound to share intelligence inputs with us. But it also needs to be seen how many attacks are they (Pakistan) able to stop on its own soil,” Mr Malik said at a police function in SKICC, Srinagar on Wednesday.

Answering a question about increase in militant activities in the valley, Mr Malik said that as the Governor administration has disrupted the militant infrastructure in the state, the ultras are doing one-odd attacks to keep themselves relevant.

”No one has been able to stop one or two attacks, not even America. But we are working on it and will be able to find a solution to this problem. We will deal with precision and swiftly with them (militants),” he said.

”I believe that such attacks are only because of pressure tactics from across the border. They have realized that the infrastructure they were able to setup from last 10 years has been disrupted. So they are doing this one or two attack,” he added.

The Governor said that militant recruitment and stone pelting incidents across Kashmir valley have also come down. ”No stone pelting takes place anywhere now, not even after Friday prayers. A number of youth, who had joined militant ranks, have left the path of violence and have been reunited with their families,” he said. (agencies)