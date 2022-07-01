PM hails PSLV C53 mission, says confident more Indian firms will reach space in near future

New Delhi, Jul 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed ISRO’s PSLV C53 mission for achieving the milestone of launching two payloads of Indian start-ups in space, and expressed confidence that many more Indian companies will reach space in the near future.

In its second successful commercial mission in a week, ISRO launched three foreign satellites in precise orbit from the spaceport in Sriharikota on Thursday on board PSLV C53.

The PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) carried six payloads including two from Indian space start-ups — Digantara and Dhruva Space — enabled though IN-SPACe and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

“The PSLV C53 mission has achieved a new milestone by launching two payloads of Indian Start-ups in Space,” Modi said in a tweet.

“Congratulations @INSPACeIND and @isro for enabling this venture.Confident that many more Indian companies will reach Space in near future,” he said. (Agencies)