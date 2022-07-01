Employment July 1, 2022

Urgent Requirement

Front Office Manager – Female

Salon Manager – Female

Beautician – Female

For:-

New Plot Branch

Canal Road Branch

Channi Himmat Branch

*Handsome Salary

Contact: 6006501901

WANTED AN

EXPERIENCED MECHANIC

in a multi brand automobile workshop 5+ years of experience

call 7760977411 / 9419139357 for details

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Scooty Drivers-2

(with valid driving license)

at

Nanak Nagar, Jammu

Salary -11000/-

Contact

7780984677

Urgent Staff Required

Required teachers with excellent communication skill and command on the subject

* PGT : Chemistry

* TGT: Maths

Apply at jkmontessorie50@gmail.com

JK MONTESSORIE BRITISH SCHOOL

50-TIRTH-NAGAR TALAB TILLO JAMMU

0191-2554433

Earn upto 25000/-

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Beauticians – 5

at

Yes Madam-At Home Salon Jammu

(Knowledge of RICA WAX must)

Contact – 7780984677

SAVING HUB

NEEDS; male & female for Marketing in insurance and govt bonds

Exp 1 years

Salary 15000,+T.A. D.A.

INTERVIEW DATE

MONDAY, 4TH JULY &

Wednesday, 6th July

Timing morning 11 am to 1 pm

at Patoli Mangotrian

M No. 9419190476, 9086045033

REQUIRED STAFF

1. Computer knowing- 2 persons

2. BSc Chemistry – 2 persons

3. Driver – 1 person

Contact :

SAHIL ENTERPRISES

Mob No. 9419188211

Address : Shop No. 8

South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu

Interview : Between 3 to 4 PM

Today

Urgently required

1 Office Incharge. Telly caller.recptionist.

2.supervisor.store keeper.hr management.

3.driver.delivery boys.sales man.

4.wholesaler agency boys 10.showroom 10 boys

5.securty guard.packing boys.helper.

6.hotel staff cook Stewards. cashier

Appointment call.6006796637

Interview Friday to Saturday

100 % placement

8th, 10th 12th & graduate

can also apply

VACANCY

Required Female Teachers

for Primary Classes

Eligibility: Graduate / Post Graduate with good academic background.

Fluency in English Speaking

Candidates with teaching experience shall be preferred.

Contact: 9858179410

Location: Shastri Nagar

URGENTLY REQUIRE EXPERIENCE

Science Teacher for 9th and 10th Classes

Contact: 9419278460, 7889609481

Garden Estate Ext. Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

Vikas Transport Company

79/6, Transport Nagar, Jammu

WALK IN INTERVIEW

1. Requires Graduate candidate with knowledge of RTO related paper work and documentation like ownership, permit, fitness, renewals, pollution, insurance, passing and deposit of fees online as well as manually.

2. Requires Work Manager of Automobile Stream for Maintance fo fleet.

Salary negotiable.

Interested candidates may walk in for interview on any working day at 11:30 AM to 2.30 PM from 01.07.2022 to 04.07.2022.

Contact: 9622351955

VACANCY

Marketing Sales Boy – 3

Experience in Sales and Marketing

In FMCG PRODUCTS in J&K

9906284343

REQUIRED

A fresher Physiotherapist for a Physiotherapy Clinic at Gandhi Nagar

Contact: 8899333528, 8899244621