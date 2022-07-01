Employment July 1, 2022

Urgent Requirement
Front Office Manager – Female
Salon Manager – Female
Beautician – Female
For:-
New Plot Branch
Canal Road Branch
Channi Himmat Branch
*Handsome Salary
Contact: 6006501901
WANTED AN
EXPERIENCED MECHANIC
in a multi brand automobile workshop 5+ years of experience
call 7760977411 / 9419139357 for details
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Scooty Drivers-2
(with valid driving license)
at
Nanak Nagar, Jammu
Salary -11000/-
Contact
7780984677
Urgent Staff Required
Required teachers with excellent communication skill and command on the subject
* PGT : Chemistry
* TGT: Maths
Apply at jkmontessorie50@gmail.com
JK MONTESSORIE BRITISH SCHOOL
50-TIRTH-NAGAR TALAB TILLO JAMMU
0191-2554433
Earn upto 25000/-
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Beauticians – 5
at
Yes Madam-At Home Salon Jammu
(Knowledge of RICA WAX must)
Contact – 7780984677
SAVING HUB
NEEDS; male & female for Marketing in insurance and govt bonds
Exp 1 years
Salary 15000,+T.A. D.A.
INTERVIEW DATE
MONDAY, 4TH JULY &
Wednesday, 6th July
Timing morning 11 am to 1 pm
at Patoli Mangotrian
M No. 9419190476, 9086045033
REQUIRED STAFF
1. Computer knowing- 2 persons
2. BSc Chemistry – 2 persons
3. Driver – 1 person
Contact :
SAHIL ENTERPRISES
Mob No. 9419188211
Address : Shop No. 8
South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu
Interview : Between 3 to 4 PM
Today
Urgently required
1 Office Incharge. Telly caller.recptionist.
2.supervisor.store keeper.hr management.
3.driver.delivery boys.sales man.
4.wholesaler agency boys 10.showroom 10 boys
5.securty guard.packing boys.helper.
6.hotel staff cook Stewards. cashier
Appointment call.6006796637
Interview Friday to Saturday
100 % placement
8th, 10th 12th & graduate
can also apply
VACANCY
Required Female Teachers
for Primary Classes
Eligibility: Graduate / Post Graduate with good academic background.
Fluency in English Speaking
Candidates with teaching experience shall be preferred.
Contact: 9858179410
Location: Shastri Nagar
URGENTLY REQUIRE EXPERIENCE
Science Teacher for 9th and 10th Classes
Contact: 9419278460, 7889609481
Garden Estate Ext. Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
Vikas Transport Company
79/6, Transport Nagar, Jammu
WALK IN INTERVIEW
1. Requires Graduate candidate with knowledge of RTO related paper work and documentation like ownership, permit, fitness, renewals, pollution, insurance, passing and deposit of fees online as well as manually.
2. Requires Work Manager of Automobile Stream for Maintance fo fleet.
Salary negotiable.
Interested candidates may walk in for interview on any working day at 11:30 AM to 2.30 PM from 01.07.2022 to 04.07.2022.
Contact: 9622351955
VACANCY
Marketing Sales Boy – 3
Experience in Sales and Marketing
In FMCG PRODUCTS in J&K
9906284343
REQUIRED
A fresher Physiotherapist for a Physiotherapy Clinic at Gandhi Nagar
Contact: 8899333528, 8899244621