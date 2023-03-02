PM GatiShakti, logistics policy to help businesses improve competitiveness: Goyal

NEW DELHI, Mar 2: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that PM GatiShakti national master plan and logistics policy together will help improve competitiveness of businesses and attract investments into India.

He said that layers of data are there at PM GatiShakti portal where different geological, ecological and infrastructural elements across the country were mapped and captured.

Currently, there are about 1,300 layers of data, consisting of forests, wildlife sanctuaries, rivers, UNESCO world heritage sites, among others, he said and added that GatiShakti would not only address critical gaps in infrastructure but also help in planning social infrastructure such as schools, nursing homes, hospitals.

He added that reducing the cost of logistics is critical to achieving India’s goal of becoming a developed country by 2047.

“PM GatiShakti, if used well, will help bring down logistics costs tremendously,” the Minister said, adding, all highways, railways, ports, and airports were mapped on GatiShakti, which would help in building seamless connectivity networks and creating a positive impact on the logistics ecosystem.

On October 13 last year, the PM GatiShakti – National Master Plan was launched with an aim to develop integrated infrastructure to reduce logistics costs.

All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing an investment of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through the network planning group (NPG). (PTI)