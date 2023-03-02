New IOC ED for eastern region

Kolkata, Mar 2: Navratna PSU Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) announced appointment of K V Ramanamurthy as the executive director of its eastern regional office. A statement issued by IOC said that Ramanamurthy has experience of more than three decades in various domains of the PSU.

Prior to his present assignment, he headed the operations functions of PSU in the areas of terminal automation, HRD, safety and others, it said. (PTI)