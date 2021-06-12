PM CARES funded 500-bed COVID hospital in Srinagar begins operations, admitting patients now

SRINAGAR: A 500-bed hospital dedicated to COVID patients in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar has become functional from Saturday. The hospital has been set up by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) using funds from the PM CARES in 17 days only.

The hospital located at Khonmoh in the capital city Srinagar has started admitting patients in the Union Territory. This facility includes 125 ICU beds with ventilators, out of which 25 are reserved for children, the DRDO said. The COVID facility was inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday.

Out of 125 ICU beds, 25 are reserved for children and 375 beds have 24-hour oxygen connectivity. (AGENCY)

