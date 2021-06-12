J&K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha condemns Sopore attack, terms it ‘cowardly’ act

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district

Strongly condemn the terror attack on civilians and security personnel at Sopore, Baramulla. My sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this attack. Praying for the early recovery of injured. The perpetrators of violence are the enemies of humanity. Such despicable & cowardly act will not go unpunished, LG Sinha in a tweet