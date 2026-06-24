PM calls on Prez

NEW DELHI, June 23:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan amid buzz over a reshuffle of the Union council of ministers.

The president's office shared pictures of the meeting in a post on X.

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"Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the post said.

The meeting, which took place soon after the civil investiture ceremony to confer Padma awards, assumes significance as political circles in the national capital are buzzing with the growing possibility of a cabinet reshuffle.(PTI)