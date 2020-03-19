PM calls for ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday

India reports 4th Coronavirus death, bans Int’l flights

NEW DELHI, Mar 19: India reported its fourth coronavirus death today while the total COVID-19 cases rose to 173, as the Government banned landing of all international commercial passenger flights from March 22 for a week, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to stay indoors and called for ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday.

Giving the details of the fourth coronavirus fatality in the country, the Union Health Ministry said the person, who died in Punjab, was an elderly and had co-morbid conditions like diabetes, cardiac ailments.

There were more than 20 fresh cases in last 24 hours with Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh reporting their first COVID-19 patients today.

In his address to the nation on coronavirus, Modi said it was not right to think that all is well and requested people to adhere to advisories issued by the Union as well as State Governments to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has affected more countries than the World War I and II.

Making a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors and only go out of homes if it was extremely, he asked them to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22 from 7 am-9 pm and also express gratitude for those working in hospitals, airports and other places without worrying about themselves.

“On March 22, at 5 pm on our doors, balconies or wherever, for 5 minutes, express our gratitude for these workers….By clapping, by ringing a bell. I request local admin to blow a siren to inform everyone about this,” Modi said during his nearly 30-minute address.

He asserted that the experience and success of ‘Janata Curfew’ will also prepare the nation to face challenges in the future.

As the virus continued to spread its tentacles across India, several parts, including Kashmir valley headed towards a virtual lockdown with the administration restricting movement of people in several parts and banning all public transport in Srinagar city.

Punjab and the national capital also inched towards virtual shutdown. While the Punjab government announced suspension of public transport services from tomorrow midnight and restricting public gatherings to less than 20 besides deciding to close down marriage palaces, hotels, restaurants, banquets and dining places, except home delivery services and takeaways in the entire state.

The Kejriwal Government in Delhi also announced shutting down of restaurants but said that takeaway and home delivery services will continue.

“Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has asked all government departments, autonomous bodies and PSUs to segregate activities and suspend non-essential services,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference.

Non-essential Government services will be discontinued from tomorrow, he added.

Social, cultural and political gatherings with more than 20 people are not allowed across the national capital to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, he said.

As part of its efforts to detect and prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed over 8,000 lives globally and infected more than two lakh, the Government banned all international commercial passenger aircraft from landing in the country from March 22 to March 29.

Moreover, the Central Government has requested states to enforce work for home for private sector employees, except for those working in emergency and essential services.

“State Governments shall issue appropriate directions so that all citizens above 65 (other than for medical assistance) except for public representatives or government servants or medical professionals are advised to remain at home,” the Government statement noted.

“No scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India from March 22, 2020 for one week,” the Government statement said.

“Similarly, all children below 10 should be advised to stay at home and not to venture out,” it added.

“States are being requested to enforce work for home for private sector employees except those working in emergency/essential services,” the statement added.

While the Indian Railways decided to suspend all concessional tickets except for patients, students and those in the Divyangjan category from the midnight of March 20 till further notice to discourage unnecessary travel, IndiGo announced pay cuts for senior employees, including of its CEO who would take the highest cut of 25 per cent amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that has hit the aviation industry hard.

The total tally of 173 includes 25 foreign nationals — 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

There are four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Punjab so far. (PTI)