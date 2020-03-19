JeM militant apprehended

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 19: A newly recruited militant of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was apprehended by security forces in Shopian village of South Kashmir this evening.

Inspector General of Kashmir Police, Vijay Kumar, told EXCELSIOR that security forces conducted searches of village Marheng Keegam in Shopian and arrested a JeM militant.

He has been identified as Junaid Ahmad Sheikh son of Mohammad Abdullah of Arihal, Pulwama was arrested by the joint team.

He said that the militant had joined the JeM outfit recently and his picture wielding a gun had also gone viral which is being investigated.