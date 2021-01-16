PM announces Rs 1,000-cr ‘Startup India Seed Fund’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the launch of Rs 1,000-crore ‘Startup India Seed Fund’ to support startups and help budding entrepreneurs pursue innovative ideas.

Addressing the ‘Prarambh: Startup India International Summit’, Modi exuded confidence that the growth of startups will help in generating jobs and improving lives of people in the region.

“In order to provide initial capital for startups, the nation is launching a Rs 1,000 crore Startup India Seed Fund. This will help in setting up new startups and promote their growth,” the Prime Minister said. (AGENCIES)