Plus 2 Lecturers’ Forum holds meet, discusses issues

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 2: A joint meeting of both the Divisional units of All JK +2 Lecturers’ Forum was held, here today under the chairmanship of Pardeep Singh Rakwal, (president).

Prominent members of the Forum who attended the meet include Fida Gulzar (general secretary), Rifat Almas, vice president Kashmir (F), Naik Younus (media incharge), Khursheed Ahmed (district president, Anantnag) and Rayees Abdullah (executive member).

The marathon meet discussed a number of issues confronting the officers of the +2 cadre- mostly the lecturers. Rakwal, while addressing the meet urged Principal Secretary School Education Department Alok Kumar to speed up the process of regularization of all I/c lecturers in all disciplines who have acquired PG degrees through regular/distance mode from UGC recognized and DEC approved universities. He said if the need arises, one time exemption may be granted to settle the issue once for all.

The meet raised the demand of granting ACP in favour of officers of Gazetted cadre as they are being denied running grade and time bound promotion, thereby, facing worst kind of injustice despite being considered an elite class of society. The meet resolved to draw the attention of the Government towards the justified demand of the Forum to enhance the quota of Senior Lecturers against ZEOs as per standing strength in the interest of the department.

In order to achieve the target of academic excellence, the meet felt that all vacant posts of Principals should be filled up by promoting Senior Lecturers.