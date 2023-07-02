Kathua admin provides prompt relief to family affected by devastating winds

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 2: Kathua Administration came to the rescue of a family from New Basti Kharote, whom house was damaged during a brief spell of rain and gusty winds.

Upon receiving news of a fallen tree damaging the house on Sunday afternoon, a team of Revenue Officials, led by the Naib Tehsildar scrambled to rescue the family and assess the damages caused to their property.

The District Administration swiftly mobilised its resources to assess the situation and provide necessary assistance. As a result, the affected family was provided with relief items such as tents, blankets and essential food items, ensuring their immediate needs were met.

The prompt intervention by the Kathua Administration to alleviate the hardship faced by the affected family and provide them with a sense of security during this challenging time was appreciated by both the affected family and locals in the area. They expressed their gratitude to the administration for their prompt action in providing immediate relief.