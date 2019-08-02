PKL: Telugu Titans, UP Yoddha settle for a ‘tie’

MUMBAI: The Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi League match on Friday ended in a tie with both teams at 20-20.

The two sides were locked at 19-19 with 30 seconds left for the match when Telugu’s star raider Siddharth Desai

attempted the final raid.

UP player Sumit went out of the mat and thus Telugu got a crucial point and had almost won the game on 20-19 before an unexpected thing happened.

Desai’s teammates entered the mat before the final whistle was blown, resulting in UP being given a “technical point” by match officials, leading to the match ending as a tie.

Earlier, raider Siddharth Desai collected two points as Telugu were 2-1 ahead.

But in the sixth minute, UP removed Siddharth as he went in for an unsuccessful raid to reduce the gap to 3-5. (AGENCIES)