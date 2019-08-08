PKL: Sehrawat dazzles as Bengaluru Bulls register third straight win

PATNA: Bengaluru Bulls’ on Thursday posted their third straight win, defeating Telugu Titans 47-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 match here at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium.
A sensational all-round display by Pawan Sehrawat and an brilliant performance from the defence steered Bengaluru Bulls to a comfortable victory.
With this win, Bengaluru Bulls climbed to third place in the points table, just a point behind league-leaders Dabang Delhi K.C.
Sehrawat scored 17 points against Telugu Titans.
Bengaluru Bulls’ defence managed six Super Tackles against their rivals. (AGENCIES)
