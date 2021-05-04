Pine Labs appoints Marc Mathenz as next CFO

Mumbai, May 4: Pine Labs, Asia’s leading merchant commerce platform, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Marc Mathenz as the Chief Financial Officer.

Pine Labs is expanding to newer markets with its popular tech-first Pay Later proposition, recently introduced a mass-use digital payments product like AllTap and acquired Southeast Asia’s leading consumer fintech platform called Fave.

In his extensive and diverse professional career, Marc has established a reputation for scaling and growing international businesses. With an entrepreneurial and transformative mindset, he significantly expanded the Fiserv and First Data businesses in the APAC region; strategic M&A, skilful integration and an efficiently executed multi-country expansion being key pillars of that success. In addition to having been the Managing Director (CEO) of both Fiserv and First Data in APAC, he was also the regional CFO at First Data earlier.

Commenting on Mathenz’s appointment, B Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said, “In this key phase of growth for Pine Labs, I am delighted to welcome Marc Mathenz as the next CFO. Marc takes over the reins from Sameer who has done a great job as CFO and now moves to a new role in Capital Markets for the organisation. Marc is a multidimensional leader with deep financial expertise and will help steer the Pine Labs battleship, which is poised for bigger and better milestones in its journey ahead. A great addition to our leadership team as we scale new frontiers in the times ahead. On a lighter note, I knew we had the right fit when Marc picked Moneyball as his favourite movie ever; a willingness to succeed against all odds, that’s a winner’s trait. I wish Marc the best.”

Marc Mathenz, CFO, Pine Labs, said, “I am very excited to be joining Pine Labs at this pivotal point in its journey. As the company sets out to become a merchant and consumer focused payments and fintech market leader across Asia Pacific, I hope that my experience in managing and scaling multi-country and multi-cultural businesses will help Pine Labs accelerate its already steep growth trajectory.”

Pine Labs today powers more than 500,000 merchant network touchpoints in 3,700 cities. The company is expanding its global footprint and scaling operations in Southeast Asia. (UNI)