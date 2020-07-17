Pilot, dissident MLAs get 4-day breather: Speaker’s action on hold till Tuesday evening

JAIPUR: Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress dissident MLAs on Friday got a four-day reprieve from any action by the assembly Speaker on the disqualification notices served on them, after the Rajasthan High Court extended its hearing on the issue to next week.

The division bench of the court, hearing the dissident MLAs’ petition against the Speaker’s notices, adjourned Friday evening. It fixed the next hearing for 10 am on Monday.

The counsel for the Speaker assured the court that no order shall be passed on the notice till 5.30 pm on Tuesday. (AGENCIES)