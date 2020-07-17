Almost half of inmates at jail in south Kashmir test COVID-19 positive

SRINAGAR: Almost half of the inmates at a jail in south Kashmir have tested positive for COVID-19, but their condition is stable, officials said on Friday, and stressed that spraying, fumigation and other steps to curb the spread of the virus were carried out at a number of prisons.

Superintendent of Anantnag District Jail Syroz Ahmad Bhat said, “Of the 190 inmates at the prison, 86 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus infection.”

“Measures have been taken to contain the spread of the infection among other prisoners. We have isolated these 86 prisoners. Forty-eight of them have been shifted to a nearby facility at high ground, while the rest have been placed in two separate blocks within the jail complex,” he said. (AGENCIES)