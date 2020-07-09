PIB organizes webinar on “Role of Media in generating awareness during COVID-19”

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: Press Information Bureau, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, organised a webinar on “Role of Media in generating awareness during COVID-19”.

Speakers from print and electronic media as well as Media students and academicians participated in the webinar, which was done in collaboration with Central University Jammu. The event was jointly presided over by Devpreet Singh , Addl DG, North Region and Professor Ashok Aima, Vice Chancellor, Central University Jammu .

The webinar focussed on various aspects related to awareness generation , information dissemination, fighting misinformation and challenges faced by media person during COVID-19 crisis. The session was moderated by Neha Jalali, Deputy Director, PIB Jammu.

In the Introductory address, Addl DG, Press Information Bureau, Northern Region, said that despite challenges being faced during COVID-19 crisis, digital online communication has offered opportunities for various private, public and Government organisations to connect through online platform and collaborate on range of issues. She also highlighted the role of PIB in spreading awareness during Covid19 crisis.

Speaking during the webinar, Prof Ashok Aima, Vice Chancellor CUJ, said that these kinds of initiatives must be taken to create a synergy at the institutional and personal level. He also expressed willingness to work closer with media personnel and Government Department in field of capacity building.

Senior journalist Avtar Bhat said that print media played a pivotal role in generating awareness during COVID-19 times using its digital platform in the form of e-papers while Dinesh Manhotra briefed about various challenges faced by print media industry and journalists during covid19 pandemic.

Ashwini Kumar, President of Press Club Jammu, spoke about various initiatives taken by Press Club Jammu in creating awareness about COVID-19 while Sominder Kaul explained how field reporting is undergoing a change due to COVID-19 crisis.

Baccha Babu, Professor Department of Journalism, CUJ, briefed the webinar about the role of civil society for engaging in positive information dissemination during Covid19 pandemic.

RJ Juhi Mohan threw light on the various initiatives taken by private FM channels in spreading awareness during COVID-19 crisis by bringing the nodal officials, Government Deptt and Doctors together. Abhishek Kumar, Assistant Director, PIB Jammu briefed the webinar about the social media’s role, particularly Facebook and Twitter during COVID-19 pandemic.