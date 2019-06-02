Piaggio eyes recovery in demand from 2nd half of current year

MUMBAI: Italian auto major Piaggio expects a recovery in demand from the second half of the current year following the formation of a stable government at the Centre.

The auto maker also plans to renew its scooter

products with new contents in the next 2-3 years, besides

launching an India-specific scooter next year, Piaggio

Vehicles India managing director and chief executive officer

Diego Graffi said.

Piaggio Vehicles India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of

Italy’s Piaggio Group. Besides selling iconic Vespa and

Aprilia brands of scooters,it is a leading player in the

diesel three-wheeler segment as well in the domestic market.

Piaggio’s vehicle range includes scooters, mopeds and

motorcycles starting from 50 cc to 1,200 cc under the Piaggio,

Vespa, Gilera, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Derbi and Scarabeo brands.

The 3 and 4-wheeled light transportation vehicles are

marketed under the Ape, Porter and Quargo brands.

It has a manufacturing plant at Baramati in

Maharashtra, where it produces the two scooter brands.

“Our expectation is that now we have more clarity over

all, there will be a recovery of demand in the second half of

the year,” Graffi said.

Piaggio is currently present in the 125-150 cc premium

scooter segment, in which it commands 9-10 per cent market

share.

He said both the businesses- passenger and commercial

vehicles- of the company have so far seen a growth, which is

either at par or at times better than the industry.

According to him, the growth this year has been better

than last year.

He said factors such new safety norms, which increased

the cost and also hike in duty on completely built units

(CBUs) have also “contributed” to the situation, impacting the

growth of the industry.

It has become mandatory to have CBS (combined braking

system) or ABS (anti-locking braking system) in all bikes and

scooters from April this year. This has resulted an increase

of around Rs 5,000 in scooter and Rs 25,000 in motorcycle

prices.

“Our product and network base is very strong and

capable to compensate or any other external factor that can

negatively affect the demand,” he said.

Scooter sales in India declined 0.27 per cent to

67,01,469 units in the previous fiscal as against 67,19,909

units FY18, as per the Society of Indian Automobile

Manufacturers (SIAM).

Piaggio Vehicles also posted a growth of 14 per cent

in its scooter sales in the domestic market last fiscal at

77,775 units as against the 68,169 units in the year ended

March 2018.

“What we have seen is that queries are there, but

there is lot of postponement of purchases from final customer,

something we have not seen before,” he added.

He said Piaggio is renewing its current product

portfolio.

“We will have a completely new scooter brand coming in

2020. It will be fully customised and designed for India

customers with lot of contents,” he said.

Graffi, however, ruled out Piaggio’s entry into the

mass segment saying, “We are always perceived as the ones, who

are into premium play. We don’t intend to get into the

commuter segment. We look only at scooter market, about 125

cc, which is one million in size currently.”

“In this segment, we have around 9-10 per cent market

share. We are not playing in all segments. In any case, market

share has never been our focus. We only focus on network and

its expansion and brand reputation. This is our target,” he

added.

“Network has doubled in the past one-and-a-half years,

which is helping us grow. What we are also seeing from the

network perspective is a lot of new customers coming in from

non-metro markets,” he said.

According to Ashish Yakhmi, head of 2-Wheeler

business, Piaggio Vehicles, the company has doubled network in

last one-and-a- half year to about 250 that has also helped in

growth and it plans to add 100 more in the next 18 months.

“We are trying to continue with the growth in the

right areas. It will be also one of the key factors in the

next 12-18 months”, he said.

“What we are also seeing from the network perspective,

is a lot of new customers coming in from non-metro markets,”

Yakhmi added.

Graffi said, “We arealso thinking of motorbikes in

the mid-range of 150-250 cc in the Indian market. We have

product in our portfolio outside Indiathat could be suitable,

but again we want to introduce the right product with a right

price position, and with the right performances.”

He said the company does not want to follow with

others as it wants to to have only its “distinguished”

products in the bike segment.

Aprilia is a brand already established here in India

and not having a motorcycle for motosport is contradiction, he

said.

“This is why we are taking our own time,” Graffi

added. (AGENCIES)