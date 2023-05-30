Physically challenged persons protest for pension

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 30: Up in arms against alleged callous attitude of the Social Welfare Department and the LG administration, physically challenged persons held a protest demonstration , here today.

Shouting slogans, they were demanding release of pension for the physically challenged people in Jammu and Kashmir. They threatened to hold protest demonstrations across Jammu Kashmir if their pension is not released by June 15.

A number of handicapped persons, including women, had assembled for holding protest demonstration against no release of pension for the last six months. They raised slogans against the Social Welfare Department and LG administration holding them responsible for delay in releasing the pension.

The protest was led by Vijay Kumar Sharma, president of Handicapped Welfare Association, who accused the Government of being insensitive towards the physically challenged people.

“Despite submission of all the required documents, the Social Welfare Department is not releasing the pension for handicapped persons for the last six months in the name of verification,” he said.

Vijay Kumar said that if the Government can prepare electoral rolls by depute officials to visit people at their door step, why not verification of handicapped persons be done at their door step?

He threatened that if pension of the handicapped persons is not released by June 15, protests will be held across Jammu and Kashmir by the aggrieved persons at their respective places.