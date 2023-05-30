IIM Jammu inks pact with MIMC Leh for training, research cooperation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 30: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC), Leh, Ladakh for promotion and understanding of high performance in research training, capacity building and organizing various programmes including conferences, seminars, symposia, and lecture series.

The MoU was signed between Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director IIM Jammu, and Venerable Bhikkhu Sanghasena, Founder President & Spiritual Director, Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre in the presence of Prof. S.K. Mehta, Vice-Chancellor, University of Ladakh, Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean Academics and Cmdr Kesavan Baskkaran (Rtd.), CAO, IIM Jammu.

The MoU between Mahabodhi and Ânandam is intended to establish a partnership for training and research in the areas of value-based spiritual and ethical education, world peace, overall well-being, meditation and mindfulness, yoga, spirituality, compassion in action, and inclusive and sustainable development.

Venerable Bhikkhu Sanghasena, Founder President & Spiritual Director, MIMC stated that the collaboration will lead to a significant exchange of synergies between both Institutes in areas ranging from joint research projects in the areas of spirituality, yoga, mindfulness, and similar other pursuits on the corporate citizenry and society at large.

Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu termed the collaboration with MIMC and Anandam, Centre of Happiness, IIM Jammu as a new chapter in the history of education and spirituality. The collaboration between both Institutes will foster training and research cooperation and collaboration in areas ranging from value-based spiritual and ethical education, World Peace, Yoga, and Spirituality leading to inclusive and sustainable development for the community of Leh, Ladakh, the nation, and the globe.

Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean of Academics, IIM Jammu reiterated that the collaboration between both Institutes will open new avenues in key areas of ethical education, spirituality, and world peace. The collaboration will pave the path for meaningful outcomes in the interest of the stakeholders and contribute immensely towards the progress and development of mankind.

This Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC) and Anandam-Centre of Happiness, IIM Jammu is done with a joint motive of organizing yoga/meditation boot camps/retreats for its learners at Leh, organizing workshops/seminars/conferences, executive education, sharing of common facilities, undertaking research projects on the impact of spirituality on corporate sector, Organizing offline/online lecture of instructors from Mahabodhi for IIM Jammu and Faculty/Student Exchange to be pursued in a collaborative spirit and any other area mutually decided by the two institutions from time to time.