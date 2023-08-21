‘Phool Aaye, Pathar Gaye,’ Says Union Minister Hardeep Puri After Srinagar’s Tulip Garden Enters Spot In World Book Of Records

NEW DELHI, Aug 21: After the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar bagged a spot in the World Book of Records (London) as Asia’s largest such park, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri congratulated the garden but also took a sly dig at the politics of the troubled region.

“Phool aaye, pathar gaye (flowers have come, stones have gone),” he said, pointing towards the erstwhile instances where local residents of Kashmir would pelt stones at the security forces during protests.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Puri wrote “’Gar firdaus bar-rue zamin ast! The picturesque paradise of tulips in Srinagar enters the World Book of Records as being Asia’s largest! 1.5 million tulip bulbs showcasing an astonishing collection of 68 distinct tulip varieties- attracting 100,000 visitors!”

'Gar firdaus bar-rue zamin ast'

The picturesque paradise of tulips in Srinagar enters the World Book of Records as being Asia's largest!

1.5 million tulip bulbs showcasing an astonishing collection of 68 distinct tulip varieties- attracting 100,000 visitors!

फूल आये – पत्थर गए! pic.twitter.com/yCWWpBNBwV — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 21, 2023