PHE Employees United Front stages strong protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 7: The PHE employees and workers under the banner of PHE Employees United Front (Jammu province) held strong protest demonstration at BC Road complex here today.

A large number of PHE/Jal Shakti department daily wage workers and other employees assembled outside the office of Chief Engineer , PHE at BC Eoad office complex in the morning around 10.30 am and started protest demonstration. They were shouting slogans in support of their long pending demands and also against the UT administration.

A large number of senior leaders of the United Front addressed the gathering and criticized the Government for not addressing the pending issues of the employees including daily rated/CP workers. They demanded the regularisation of the daily rated workers, enhancement of Minimum Wages as per Central law in J&K UT, enhancement of Medical Allowance of the employees and workers, release of pending wages of 70 months of PHE workers, stop recoveries from the employees who have been benefitted under SRO-149 of 1973 and SRO-59.

They condemned the rigid and anti-employee attitude of some senior Government officers and even the BJP leaders who only befooled them and done nothing for getting their long pendin g issues resolved. The declared that next strong protests would be held outside the residece of Union MOS, Dr Jatinder Singh, senior leader Ashok Koul and J&K BJP chief Ravinder Rana.

Several leaders of the United Front including Ajay Sharma, Bal Badhar Vaid, Kartar Chand Dubey, Rajesh Jamwal, Devinder Singh, Ravi Hans, Rajinder Taj, Navdeep Singh, Hoshiyar Singh Jyoti Sharma and others spoke on the occasion.