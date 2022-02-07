Empowered Jammu, inclusive J&K makes nation stronger: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU Feb 7: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today observed that politically empowered pluralistic Jammu would finally lead to a strong, vibrant and more inclusive Jammu and Kashmir.

“Eventually inclusive J&K will make the nation stronger”, Rana said while interacting with inhabitants of Mathwar and Bhalwal Blocks during his day-long visit.

He said despite being marginalized and ignored for decades, the inclusive Jammu never allowed its well-nurtured flame of amity and brotherhood to lose sheen and in fact it served as a beckon light, especially three decades ago, when the people found themselves in the dark tunnel during most difficult times. It was the most testing period when Jammu opened up its arms for the people in distress, irrespective of caste or religion, and proved beyond any doubt its assimilative character, he said.

Describing empowerment of Jammu province as a mission, Devender Rana exhorted the people to work with the same mission and sincerity of purpose to achieve the objective of political, social and economic empowerment. He said Jammu has to grow as an equal player in the political and developmental path with the feeling of fair play ending the era of despondency, deprivation and dejection among the people. Everyone, irrespective of region, religion, caste or creed must have equal rights on the resources and role in the decision making and governance, he added.

During the visit, . Rana was accompanied with District President BJP, Jammu Rural . Rajinder Singh Chib, General Secretaries, Jammu Rural . Kasturi Lal Sharma, Babu Ram Bhagat, District Secretary Jammu Rural Rakesh Singh, District President Minority Morcha S. Gurbachan Singh, State Secretary Mahila Vaishno Devi, Baba Chanchal, Mandal President Raipur Domana, . Ashok Kerni, Mandal President Yuva Morcha, Ravinder Singh and others.

“Let us remember that fair-play in equitable empowerment will help in strengthening trust between the people of the two regions and sub-regions, thus paving the way for harmonious growth of this part of the country. Need for such a proposition is all the more important to preserve and sustain the idea of Jammu and Kashmir, known for unity in diversity”, Rana said, adding that speaking for the rights of Jammu does not mean usurping the legitimate interests of any other region or sub-region. But, giving Jammu its due will mean an end to the decades-old disparity, he said.

Responding to the issues raised by the unemployed educated youth, Devender Rana said the present administration is alive to the problem and various measures are underway in respect of employment and employability.