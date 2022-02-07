JSCL signs pact for development of Apsara Road ‘High Street’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 7: Aiming to develop street, walk ability experience and connectivity for citizens, the Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) on Monday signed an agreement for the development of Apsara Road ‘High Street’ Gole market area along with the adjoining roads under Smart City programme of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The development project of worth Rs 50 crores will enhance the aesthetics of the road and improve the social as well as economic condition of the community around it.

Under the project the total road length measuring 13.64 kilometres will be developed with facilities like street lighting, pedestrian lighting, footpath, parking, water ATMs, seating, underground utility duct, road parking, sculpture, water feature and softscape.

The agreement was signed and exchanged between Chief Executive Officer (CEO), JSCL, AvnyLavasa and representative of M/S Hassan Road Construction Private Limited. Additional CEO of JSCL, Hitesh Gupta and other senior officials of the JSCL.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO, JSCL, AvnyLavasa said that the location of the project is selected strategically to showcase as a model of development for planned colonies in Jammu.

“It is well connected to the rest of the city and one of the major commercial areas of the town,” she said, adding that the completion of the project will address the problems of parking as well as provide a comfortable shopping experience.

She also directed project executing agencies to implement the project in a time bound manner.

The Apsara Road is one of the popular commercial and institutional area of Jammu city. The area is surrounded by residential colonies like Preet Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Jeewan Nagar, Nanak Nagar, Trikuta Nagar, Nai Basti, Rampura and other parts of the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jammu City was selected to be developed as a smart city under Smart City programme of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).