PHE Appeals To Use Water Judiciously

Executive Engineer Jal Shakti (PHE), City Division No. 1 Jammu has informed the general public that due to inclement weather conditions, the water supply shall remain affected for coming days in Jammu city and this the general public is advised to use the water judiciously.