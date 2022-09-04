PHDCCI holds session on ‘Industry Perspective of Kashmir’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sep 4: PHDCCI Kashmir today organized a session on the ‘Industry Perspective of Kashmir’.

Director Industries and Commerce (I&C) Kashmir Saloni Rai was the chief guest on the occasion. All the members of executive committee of PHDCCI Kashmir were present on the occasion.

During the session, PHDCCI executive committee members discussed the issues of industry with Director I&C. The deliberations were held on how stakeholders and Industry department can adapt to work towards the successful implementation of New Industrial Development Scheme with improvement in ranking of ‘ease of doing business’ under Business Action Reform Plan of Government of India.

In her address, Saloni said the issues that they discuss today will be vital for the long term health of the industry and beneficial to all stakeholders. “I have heard a range of opinions and suggestions from various stakeholders and representatives of the Industry through this discussion and debate. I am optimistic that we will altogether work for faster industrial development of Kashmir.”

The Director said that her doors will always remain open for the Industry Stakeholders and youth of Kashmir, so that we can arrive at a solution that balances the competing interests, and provides the solution to any issues faced by the industry.

Earlier, the session started with opening remarks by Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya (Mentor PHDCCI and Founding Chair of Mumtaz Group of Hotels). Thereafter, Chairman PHDCCI Kashmir Baldev Singh Raina delivered his welcome address and the session was moderated jointly by Co-Chair Vicky Shaw and Deputy Director PHDCCI-J&K Iqbal Fayaz Jan.

Prominent among the Industry Stakeholders present on the occasion were Mohd Shafi Tramboo, Jan Muhammad Kaul, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Himayu Wani, Showket Choudhary, Pervaiz Qalander, Showket Mirani, Haleem Bhat, Akib Chaya, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, Wahid Rather, Qaiser Mir, Shahana Fatima, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat and Saleem Bhat.