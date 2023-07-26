PhD Scholar Among 3 Arrested As Police Busts Militant Recruitment Module

Srinagar, July 26: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said that it busted a militant recuruitment module by arresting three suspects including a PhD scholar in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

Police said an input was generated by their unit in Kulgam that an individual code name Dr. Sabeel was motivating, funding and providing logistic support to the youth of District Kulgam and adjoining areas to join them.

They said special police teams were constituted to search for this suspect.

” After systemic efforts of Kulgam police , one vehicle bearing No JK18B-4852 was zeroed in. It came to fore that this vehicle was being used by one Dr. Rubani Bashir of Ashmuji District Kulgam. Accordingly police naka was established at Ashmuji and Dr Rubani was arrested. When this person was put to sustained questioning he disclosed his code name as Dr Sabeel,” a police spokesman said.

Rubani is a PHD scholar from Central University of Kashmir and has also applied for job as assistant professor there,” police said.

“During questioning Dr Rubani Bashir @ Dr Subeel disclosed that he has been associated with Jamat e Islami from his student days and has been its member in student wing Islamic Jamat ul Tulbha for 14 years and later on has been a full fledged member of JEI. The basic modus operandi of Dr Sabeel was to work for terrorists organization Hizb-ul-Mujahideen or Jaish-e-Mohammad behind the curtain. He used to identify the youngsters, motivat them , fund them and then made them ready to join terrorist organizations,” police said.

During preliminary investigation it came to fore that Rubani motivated two youngsters and had made them to join the terrorist ranks.

” On the disclosure of Dr Rubani Bashir, two more overground workers of banned outfit of ​HM /JeM were arrested, ” police said.

They were identified as Fazil Ahmed Parrey of Ashmuji Bhan and Tariq Ahmed Naikoo of Check Wattoo Aharabal.

Police said a pistol, a magazine and live roound were recovered from Rubbani

A grenade, some live rounds were recovered from other two arrested OGWs.

Police has registered a case and taken up further investigation. (Agencies)