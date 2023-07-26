CS Launches Several Competitions Of DIPR To Commemorate Culmination Of AKAM

Also unveils rechristened logo of DIPR

SRINAGAR, Jul 26: To celebrate the grand finale of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), going on from last more than one year, Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today launched several competitions hosted by Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on MyGov portal (https://jk.mygov.in/) here.

The competitions include singing of National Anthem, Selfie with Tiranga Contest, ‘Draw your Favourite Freedom Fighter contest’, Essay Competition on the theme ‘100 Years of Indian Independence’ besides Badalta Jammu Kashmir Photography and Videography contest.

During the launch of these competitions, the Chief Secretary also unveiled the rechristened logo of DIPR which represents the vision and values of the department in the contemporary times of emerging technologies and other relevant advancements.

Commissioner Secretary, Information, Prerna Puri; Director Information, Minga Sherpa; Joint Directors, Deputy Directors of DIPR and other officers of the Department were present on the occasion.

Addressing the officers after the launch ceremony, Dr. Mehta commended the DIPR for launching these contests aimed at celebrating the spirit of freedom and fostering a sense of patriotism and unity among citizens. “These contests are an excellent way to engage all citizens in the jubilation of our country’s phenomenal progress and remember the sacrifices made by our forefathers”, he said.

The Chief Secretary asked the officers to include ‘selfie with ‘Mitti’ of village with earthen ‘Diya’ in hand’ as well as Mitti Yatras’ from Panchayats into these contests which form the core themes of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign. He also directed them that the Shilaphalakam’ erection events at each Panchayat, honouring sacrifices and contribution of Veers should also be widely publicised and popularised by the department in order to create the nationalistic fervour among the citizens of the UT.

Highlighting that the theme ‘Badalta Jammu Kashmir’ conceived by DIPR is very appropriate and timely, he asked people to enthusiastically participate in the Photography and Videography contests under these themes which reflect the essence of new perspective in Jammu and Kashmir. He asked the officers that the participants of these contests should be asked to capture through photographs and videos the standout transformations witnessed in development as well as other social sectors happening across J&K from last couple of years.

During the launch ceremony, Commissioner Secretary Information, Prerna Puri informed the Chief Secretary about the basic objectives of hosting these contests. She highlighted that the contests are aimed at bringing a sense of sense of patriotism and pride in motherland among the participants besides a sense of belongingness to great cultural values that the nation cherishes for long.

She made out that all these events are aimed at giving a good opportunity to all the citizens of the UT to use their creativity in expressing their love for the nation. She encouraged all residents of J&K to participate in these contests with great enthusiasm and be part of the history as the nation celebrates 75 years of its Independence.