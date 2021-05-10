Petrol, diesel prices rise again after 2-day gap

NEW DELHI : Petrol and diesel prices were up again in the national capital and stood at Rs 91.53 and Rs 82.06 per litre, respectively on Monday.

As compared to Sunday, petrol has become costlier by 26 paise while the price of diesel has increased by 33 paise.

Petrol in Mumbai retailed at Rs 97.86 per litre while diesel at Rs 89.17 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol stood at Rs 91.66 per litre and diesel at Rs 84.90 per litre and in Chennai, petrol stood at Rs 93.38 per litre and diesel at Rs 86.96 per litre.

Earlier on Saturday and Sunday, the price of petrol and diesel remains unchanged. (Agency)