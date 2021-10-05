Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again On Tuesday; Petrol Nears ₹ 109 In Mumbai

NEW DELHI, Oct 5: Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked across the metros on Tuesday i.e. October 5, after a hiatus of a day. In the national capital, petrol price has been increased by 25 paise from Rs 102.39 per litre to ₹ 102.64 per litre and diesel has become dearer by 30 paise from ₹ 90.77 per litre to Rs 91.07 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In Mumbai, fuel rates continue to be the highest among the metro cities; petrol is priced at ₹ 108.67 per litre and diesel is ₹ 98.80 per litre. Fuel rates vary across states due to the value-added tax or VAT.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 102.64 91.07 Mumbai 108.67 98.80 Chennai 100.23 95.59 Kolkata 103.36 94.17

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. (Agencies)