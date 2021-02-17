Petrol at Rs 100: India asks OPEC to ease output cuts

NEW DELHI: India, the world’s third-biggest oil consumer, on Wednesday urged Saudi Arabia and other global oil producers to ease production cuts, saying rising international oil prices are hurting economic recovery and demand.

Demand recovery should take “primacy” over oil prices at least for the next few months, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

International oil prices have been on the boil since Saudi Arabia pledged additional voluntary output cuts of 1 million barrels per day in February and March under a deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+.

This has resulted in oil prices rising to USD 63 per barrel, the highest level in more than a year, leading to retail pump rates in India breaching the Rs 100 a litre mark. (AGENCIES)