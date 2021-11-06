People will punish arrogant BJP Govt: JKPCC chief

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: JKPCC chief GA Mir has said that people of Jammu and Kashmir will punish the most arrogant BJP Government at the Centre as reflected in the recent by elections in the country which resulted into immediate reduction of huge taxes on petrol and diesel.

Lauding the people of Himachal Pradesh and other states for showing the mirror to the Modi Govt which did not listen to the cries of the poor who are reeling under unprecedented price hike due to huge taxations, large scale unemployment, showing arrogance to ten month long farmers protests and failures on other fronts, JKPCC chief said that people will punish BJP in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere in the country in the coming elections.

Addressing a meeting of the senior Congress leaders as part of the 50th year celebrations of the Bangladesh Liberation war of 1971, Mir briefed the PCC functionaries, DCC presidents, frontal wings and Corporators about the series of functions to be held from tomorrow till Dec 16, 2021 to commemorate the Vijay Diwas of Bangladesh war.

He said that a Commemoration Committee headed by former Defence Minister AK Antony as chairman and Capt Praveen Davar as national coordinator is holding series of year-long programmes in the country to celebrate the country’s victory.

A function shall be addressed by Davar tomorrow at JK Plaza and another at Ploura Jammu rural on Nov 8, to celebrate the anniversary which shall be attended by senior leaders and distinguished guests and ex-servicemen, disclosed Jammu and Kashmir PCC chief spokesperson and Coordinator for J&K Ravinder Sharma in the meeting.

The meeting was also briefed about the nationwide Jan Jagran Abhiyan from Nov 14 to 29 besides membership drive which shall be inaugurated in Jammu and Kashmir by the AICC incharge JK affairs Rajni Patil as per schedule.

The meeting was attended by all prominent functionaries of PCC, DCC and frontal wings including Mula Ram, Raman Bhalla, Ravinder Sharma, Th Balwan Singh, Yogesh Sawhney, Ashok Sharma, Shiv Dev Singh, Th Balbir Singh, SS Channi, Hari Singh Chib, Ved Mahajan, Sunni Parihar, Shashi Sharma, Pawan Raina, Sanjeev Panda, Vinod Sharma, Gurdarshan Singh, Karan Bhagat, Rajveer Sigh, Rajeev Saraf and others.