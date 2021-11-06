Bhai Dooj celebrated with traditional fervor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: Bhai Dooj- the Hindu festival to mark the bond between brothers and sisters, was celebrated here today with traditional fervor.

To celebrate the occasion, sisters applied Tilak on brothers’ forehead and prayed for their long lives. Sisters also served sweets to their brothers and gave them gifts.

Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha, which falls on two days after Diwali. The celebrations of this day are similar to the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

Reports said that the festival of Bhai Dhooj was also celebrated at Bal Ashram, Ved Mandir Jammu where the girl inmates applied Tilak on forehead of boy inmates and offered them sweets.

There was heavy rush in the markets, particularly at sweet shops and gift houses where people were seen shopping for the occasion. Besides the hustle bustle in markets, traffic jam like situations were also witnessed on the city roads because of increased movement of vehicles.

According to a popular legend in Hindu mythology, after slaying the evil demon Narakasura, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra who gave him a warm welcome with sweets and flowers. She also affectionately applied Tilak on Krishna’s forehead. Some believe this to be the origin of the festival.